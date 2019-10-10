Art piece unveiled at Knowledge Park tonight

It’s a great work of art for a great room in Erie.

Tonight at Knowledge Park, the co-founders of the Looking Glass Project unveiled a new piece of public artwork. The piece, created by Tom Ferraro and Ed Grout, was made possible with the partnership of Jason Wolfe and Wei-Shin Lai, and their company “Acoustic Sheep.” The artwork ties together elements of the artistic and technological, which one of the artists says works well together.

“One of the big things is combining artistic creativity with tech creativity,” Grout said. “Lots of people see that as something different, something that’s separate, but we found that in collaborating together that we crossed a bridge.”

The piece was commissioned by Ben Franklin Technology Partners and Altair Real Estate Services.