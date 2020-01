A trip to the Erie County Library could also mean a trip inside the minds of some of Erie’s best young artists.

The art show is made up of works submitted by students of Collegiate Academy.

The art work is intended to support and encourage the arts in Erie and showcase young talent. It is the latest exhibit in the library’s art showcase.

If you want to see the works, you may want to hurry. The exhibit at the Blasco Library is set to change in early February.