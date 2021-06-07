Articulation agreement signed between Edinboro University and Erie County Community College

Interim Presidents of both Edinboro University and the Erie County Community College sign an agreement on Monday that will give their students the opportunity to start at the community college and then easily transfer to Edinboro.

Some universities won’t accept some college credits if you are trying to transfer. This agreement allows for a smooth transition for the Erie County Community College students to transfer right in to Edinboro University to complete their Associate’s or Bachelor’s Degree.

The students beginning their college degrees at the Erie County Community College are able to advance to a higher level of education at a more affordable level now that there is a partnership with Edinboro University.

“It used to be that there was no guarantee that if you graduated from one institution that another institution will take your courses. Well, this is saying no. They have quality faculty and they have a quality program so we are going to accept your courses.” said Judith Gay, Interim President of Erie County Community College.

Making it a mission to help students achieve a smooth transfer both financially and to complete a degree, Edinboro University also wants to make the same agreement with other community colleges.

“This is a very exciting articulation agreement we are trying to reach out more and more to community colleges across the state, so developing a new community college right here in the county is very exciting.” said Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Interim President of Edinboro University.

“By getting an Associate’s Degree at the Community College and then transferring to Edinboro, students will have the most affordable path to an education, so this is important especially at this time when people may be struggling financially and trying to figure out how to get ahead.” Gay said.

The Interim President of the Erie County Community College says there will be an announcement regarding tuition and fees soon.

Edinboro is also going through the process that is considering integrating with California, Pa. and Clarion Universities.

The goal is to create a new opportunity for students with low tuition costs and a wide variety of academic programs.