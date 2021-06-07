Articulation agreement signed between Edinboro University and Erie County Community College

Members of the Erie County Community College signing an agreement with Edinboro University on Monday.

This will provide a smooth transition for Associate Graduates to transfer to Edinboro and achieve a Bachelor’s degree.

Both the President of Edinboro University and Erie County Community College Interim President say this partnership will give an affordable education to students.

“This agreement says that we’ll work with Edinboro to make sure there’s a smooth transfer for Erie County Community College students into Edinboro University. By getting an Associate’s Degree at the community college and then transferring to Edinboro, students will have the most affordable path to an education.” said Dr. Judith Gay.

Edinboro University offers both virtual and in-person classes.