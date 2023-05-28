An annual summer flea market returns to federal hill today.

“Shops on the Hill” is back with their Artisan Flea Market. The vendors took over Peach Street where it meets West 26th from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. during the final Sunday of each month.

Several small businesses that work on honing their crafts set up shop, including the owner of Ironstone Meadery.

He adds how important these showcases can be for artists of all types and explains how art is defined on a spectrum.

“You have no clue how happy you make every vendor even when it’s packed and you come up and check out our wares,” said Rich Konkol, owner & meadmaker at Ironstone Meadery. “Everyone has their neat artistry. Art isn’t just a painting. Art is everything that you put your passion into and that’s how we’re passionate about our product just like everyone else is passionate about theirs.”

The next Artisan Flea will be on Sunday, June 25.