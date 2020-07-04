Artists from the Cochranton area celebrate Fourth of July with chalk walk

The Fourth of July can be celebrated in many different ways from blasting fireworks in the sky to red, white and blue murals down on the sidewalk.

Many artists from around the Cochranton area helped celebrate the Fourth of July holiday while opening a chalk walk.

The chalk walk included a drawing of the Hamilton play, planet Earth doing it’s part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, a very patriotic Fourth of July mural and even Lady Liberty herself.

The chalk walk opened on the Greenways Trails over in Lions Park.

“Our thanks to the many artists who turned out walkway into an art venue this week,” said Rita Preston of the Cochranton Community Fair Committee.

Visitors can view the artwork throughout the rest of the day on July 4th.