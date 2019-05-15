Artists turn out for Independent Counsel of Aging art showcase

Artists displaying their works of art at the 2nd annual Art of Aging open house.
Amateur and professional artists in Erie County 55 years and older show off their creations for the community. Each piece of art on display is also available for purchase. Tuesday night’s open house was held at Traditions on West 8th Street. “They get a way to show their art and sell it. It’s a wonderful way for our community to support each other”, says Maria Minnaugh, owner of Traditions on West 8th Street.
UPMC for Life has sponsored the event for the past two years.