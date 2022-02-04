Artists wanted: Federal Hill Murals seeking artist proposals for new mural site

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network is seeking to commission a professional visual artist, or artist team, to complete some upcoming murals located on Federal Hill in Erie.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network have worked with local business owners to identify two blank canvases on buildings located on the West 26th and Peach Street intersection.

Artists have the option to complete either one, two, or all of the murals.

The murals will be located at the following locations:

The Hoffman Building at 2525 Peach Street

Ink Assassins Tattoos & Piercing at 2601 Peach Street

The intersection of West 26th and Peach Streets have always been known as “South Erie,” “South Hill,” or even “Eagle Village.”

The area was once known as a thriving commercial district in the city, but has recently suffered from disinvestment and neglect in recent decades.

Recently several property and business owners have determined this area as a prime location for eclectic shops, service businesses and residences.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network was called in to assist with the development of the district following district-wide shop small and shop local events.

The designated wall on the Hoffman Building will measure approximately 28′ tall x 80′ wide.

The designated wall on the Ink Assassins Tattoos & Piercing Building measures approximately 32′ tall x 60′ wide.

This proposal is open to all artists or artist teams who are at least 18-years-old with no restriction on geographic location. The artists should demonstrate a level of experience and professionalism that is commensurate with the project scope and budget.

Applications are due by February 15th, 2022.

Artists will be notified on March 1st, and the project is to be completed by October 1st, 2022.

For more information concerning the application process, project guidelines, budget and more, click here.