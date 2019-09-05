Arts and Drafts taking place at the Brewerie at Union Station

Artwork is currently filing the inside of the Brewerie at Union Station for this year’s Arts and Drafts Festival.

The festival features the work of more than 70 local artists and 14 local bands. This is the 19th installment of the Arts and Drafts event, with events taking place until Saturday night.

People are able to buy the artwork that is on display and the money will go directly to the artist.

Each day, new art will be showcased on the different displays throughout the weekend.

“Giving people a platform and a venue that they might not normally have to get their work and talents out there. That spotlight for those folks, it’s a big weekend for them, and we love being a part of it,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner, The Brewerie.

Bands will be playing at the Arts and Drafts festival until 11 p.m. tonight.