Arts-related charities to benefit from more than $150,000 in gaming revenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

14 arts-related charitites will be sharing gaming revenues totaling more than $150,000 this year.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority releasing the list during a community conversation held virtually by Zoom technology.

The charities had to submit their requests for funds to the Revenue Authority Board that then decided which applications would be approved and for how much.

Other grant winners included the Police Athletic League, The Presque Isle Partnership and projects in Albion, Union City and Waterford.

Here is the complete list of organizations, their respective projects, and the amount awarded.

OrganizationProjectAmount
Awarded
Albion Area FairArts/Crafts/Antique Building Roof$9,375.00
AmeriMasalaAmeriMasala Bridge Building Series$12,000.00
Erie Bird ObservatoryBuilding a Better Birding Experience in Ere County$10,000.00
Erie Contemporary Ballet TheatreThe Nutcracker: The Kingdom of Sweets$7,700.00
Erie PALUnlocking the Power of COP-KID Relationship$15,000
Erie YesterdayA Collaborative Application of Six Heritage Organizations$15,000.00
Impact CorryDoubling Down on the Arts in Corry: Investing in What is Working$14,000.00
Performing Artists Collective AlliancePACA Arts Business and Education Incubator$14,000.00
Presque Isle PartnershipPresque Isle Lights$15,000.00
The Goodell ProjectMobile Irrigation Station and Garden Maintenance Cart$7,901.49
Waterford Community Fair AssociationAgricultural Heritage Projects$2,750.00
Wesleyville Area Museum of Armed Forces Small BoatsSecurity Enhancements for Relocated WAM Museum$3,837.50
WQLN Public MediaErie Eats Video Series$12,000.00
Young Artists Debut OrchestraYADO’s 16th Season, Comprising the New COVID-19 Prelude Strings Program$14,000.00

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar