Arts-related charities to benefit from more than $150,000 in gaming revenue

14 arts-related charitites will be sharing gaming revenues totaling more than $150,000 this year.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority releasing the list during a community conversation held virtually by Zoom technology.

The charities had to submit their requests for funds to the Revenue Authority Board that then decided which applications would be approved and for how much.

Other grant winners included the Police Athletic League, The Presque Isle Partnership and projects in Albion, Union City and Waterford.

Here is the complete list of organizations, their respective projects, and the amount awarded.