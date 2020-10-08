Arts-related charities to benefit from more than $150,000 in gaming revenue

14 arts-related charitites will be sharing gaming revenues totaling more than $150,000 this year.
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority releasing the list during a community conversation held virtually by Zoom technology.
The charities had to submit their requests for funds to the Revenue Authority Board that then decided which applications would be approved and for how much.
Other grant winners included the Police Athletic League, The Presque Isle Partnership and projects in Albion, Union City and Waterford.
Here is the complete list of organizations, their respective projects, and the amount awarded.
|Organization
|Project
|Amount
Awarded
|Albion Area Fair
|Arts/Crafts/Antique Building Roof
|$9,375.00
|AmeriMasala
|AmeriMasala Bridge Building Series
|$12,000.00
|Erie Bird Observatory
|Building a Better Birding Experience in Ere County
|$10,000.00
|Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre
|The Nutcracker: The Kingdom of Sweets
|$7,700.00
|Erie PAL
|Unlocking the Power of COP-KID Relationship
|$15,000
|Erie Yesterday
|A Collaborative Application of Six Heritage Organizations
|$15,000.00
|Impact Corry
|Doubling Down on the Arts in Corry: Investing in What is Working
|$14,000.00
|Performing Artists Collective Alliance
|PACA Arts Business and Education Incubator
|$14,000.00
|Presque Isle Partnership
|Presque Isle Lights
|$15,000.00
|The Goodell Project
|Mobile Irrigation Station and Garden Maintenance Cart
|$7,901.49
|Waterford Community Fair Association
|Agricultural Heritage Projects
|$2,750.00
|Wesleyville Area Museum of Armed Forces Small Boats
|Security Enhancements for Relocated WAM Museum
|$3,837.50
|WQLN Public Media
|Erie Eats Video Series
|$12,000.00
|Young Artists Debut Orchestra
|YADO’s 16th Season, Comprising the New COVID-19 Prelude Strings Program
|$14,000.00