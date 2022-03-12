COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop in Erie, but flu cases are on the rise.

Doctors in the area are seeing an uptick in flu cases amid COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining.

Physicians at AHN Saint Vincent recall that the majority of cases they are experiencing are less severe.

The physicians attribute the manageable symptoms to the flu vaccine as is works to lessen the severity of the virus.

Doctors are also sharing wellness tips to help Erie residents remain healthy during the increase of flu cases.

“Make sure to keep your distance from folks who might be ill. Make sure you cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze. Make sure you have good hand hygiene, so washing your hands, cleaning them regularly. Try not to touch your face and mouth,” said Jestin Carlson, Emergency Physician at AHN Saint Vincent.

It has also been recommended that you get your flu vaccine to combat contracting the virus.