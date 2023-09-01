It’s that time of year to get your flu vaccine and a local hospital is holding the first public clinic of the year.

The clinic is taking place at the Zem Zem Shrine Club until 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Jim Caputo, the vaccine coordinator for LECOM, said the clinic offers standard flu shots for adults but also for children starting at 9 years old.

He added getting the vaccine helps to decrease hospitalizations and doctor visits and eases the strain on Erie’s healthcare system. People only need to bring a photo ID and an insurance card to receive a vaccination.

“In our work with the state Department of Health, we’re starting to see some flu cases already. A lot of people are starting to see them. I look at it as if you were defending a fort base basically as your body. If you can sum up a defense on either one of those three sides then you have a much better advantage to it,” said Caputo.

For those who are not able to attend Friday’s vaccine clinic, you can learn more information on other scheduling options on LECOM’s website.