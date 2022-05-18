A sign of the times as gas prices continue to soar, so does the number of people making the switch to public transportation.

The price of gas is so high that some people are ditching their cars for the bus. Some people are also looking for a car that they can charge.

The pain at the pump continues. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in PA is $4.74. That’s nearly 60 cents more than what it was a month ago, and $1.50 than it was a year ago.

This means that more people are taking advantage of the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA).

“The unfortunate part of the common person using their vehicle and spending more money on gas sometimes they elect to leave their vehicle at home and take the bus or limit their own use of their own vehicles,” said Jeremy Peterson, Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

They have seen an increase in ridership in the months of March, April and May.

Peterson added that anytime the prices rise, they see more people use their buses, but there are bigger roadblocks this time.

“We’re starting to see that too, and that’s coupled by COVID. So businesses are not open as late as they used to be. So we are battling those types of obstacles,” said Peterson.

The high gas price also means that some people will be looking for something more fuel efficient when they hit the roads.

“We, yesterday, just got a truckload of new Kia 2023 Sportage Hybrid in, and that while truck was sold yesterday,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Kia Vice President.

He said that a lot of people are buying motorcycles as well.

“It’s a fun way to save money on fuel. So we have definitely every year this time of year motorcycles sales are strong, but this year the mindset is we are getting this to save for transportation and to save money on fuel,” said Askins.

Peterson said that their base fare to ride the buses will stay the same despite the high gas prices.