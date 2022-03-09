The pain at the pump continues as gas prices continue to soar.

Now, some people are actually looking for other means of transportation as people still need to get to work and shop for groceries. In this case, they are searching for something more economical than a car.

At the time of writing the average price for regular gas is $4.39. Just a week ago gas was at $3.79.

“People that have to do a lot of driving, that’s going to be a real burden to them, take a lot out of their budget,” said Richard Miehl, Erie Resident.

Miehl said that everyone is feeling the difficult times we are going through.

“It’s just crazy. Crazy times we are going through. That’s just unfortunately the reality of the world we are in right now,” said Miehl.

While motorcycles and mopeds are seasonal options, a lot of people are calling to see if they are available.

At Alek’s Powersports on Peninsula Drive, folks have been calling to buy a scooter or motorcycle due to the high price of gas.

“People are coming in and I’m getting emails. We are getting phone calls daily for us. We are still about a month before the season comes,” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, General Manager at Aleks Powersport.

One man stated that it cost him $200 to fill up his truck. Aleksandrowicz thought the man meant $200 a month.

“And he said no, $200 a week. So therefore I’m going to get back into a motorcycle,” said Aleksandrowicz.

To see the latest up to date gas prices in both the state and our area, click here.