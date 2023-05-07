This week marks the start of Nurse’s Week as hospitals, patients and people everywhere recognize the often-thankless work that nurses do every day.

We got the chance to speak with one nurse at Magee-Women’s UPMC Hamot who shared why she became a nurse.

Nurses have always been an essential force for our communities, but the pandemic brought about a whole new appreciation for the work that they do.

It takes a certain type of person to become a fire fighter, police officer, or first responder but nurses fall into that category as well; sacrificing everything to help those in need.

Erin Currier, a maternal newborn nurse, has impacted the lives of countless families.

But she didn’t always start out pursuing nursing but was inspired by the support of a nurse when she had her son.

“One of the nurses just took that time with me. That really inspired me to want to go back to school to become a nurse and do the same thing,” said Erin Currier, BSN, RNC maternal newborn nursing at Magee-Women’s UPMC Hamot.

And now with Nurse’s Week, Currier is one of many nurses that people show appreciation for.

The pandemic has spurred a whole new conversation of support for nurses that Currier compares to being like thanking a member of the military.

“Now, whenever people find out that I’m a nurse or someone else is a nurse, they’ll always be like thank you so much for your service,” Currier said.

We spoke with a nurse who changed career paths into nursing and said that it’s become incredibly rewarding.

Currier adds that teaching new mothers and watching them accomplish things they didn’t think possible is very gratifying and gives her advice for anyone considering nursing.

“It’s hard. It’s definitely hard work. You have your good days, and you have your bad days, but you’ve got to leave work at work and home at home. But when you have those good days, those good days are amazing,” Currier explained.

If you know a nurse, be sure to thank them for all that they do this week.