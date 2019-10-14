As steelhead fishing season begins, W.I.N. encourages fishermen to be on the lookout for injured animals

This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)

As steelhead fishing season kicks off, a local wildlife rescue group is encouraging fishermen to be on the lookout for injured animals.

The Wildlife In Need Emergency Response of Pennsylvania (W.I.N.) is a nonprofit organization that is made up of volunteers.

Those trained volunteers will capture wounded or sick animals and transport them to the rehabilitation center or veterinarian.

The founder of W.I.N. is urging fishermen to be aware of how they dispose their fishing lines, hooks, and lures as they can hurt wild animals.

She says last week they captured a goose that had a fishing line wrapped around its leg, which caused severe immobility.

“My recommendation is for those that do fish—and I do fish—is to get lure retrievers. You can go online and get them. If you get snagged, there are ways to retrieve those, because lures are expensive,” said Suzanne Dearment, Executive Director, W.I.N.

If you see a wile animal in distress, you can contact W.I.N. at 337-0444.