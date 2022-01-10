As temperatures decrease, Erie Humane Society officers ask for outdoor pets to be brought inside if possible

As temperatures decrease into the teens and single digits, it is important to remember to keep outdoor animals safe.

The Erie Humane Society Officers recommend that all outdoor cat and dog owners bring the animals inside as temperatures drop.

The temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees and according to the Pennsylvania Tethering Laws, no dog can be chained outside for more than 30 minutes.

If your cats, dogs, or livestock have to be outside, they must have available adequate shelters.

“They would need to have access to an insulated doghouse that’s big enough for the animal and it has to be packed full of straw and have a flap on the doghouse door. What that does is allow the pet to get inside, retain their body heat within that space, and keep warm, and what it does with a flap on the front of the doghouse door is it keeps the heat inside of the doghouse,” said Lisa Stiles, Chief Humane Officer at Erie Humane Society.

For any questions about animal safety please contact the Erie Humane Society.