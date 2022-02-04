As temperatures decrease, need for volunteers in local warming shelters increases

It is expected to be another busy weekend for volunteers of area warming shelters with a weekend forecast calling for more temperatures in the teens.

One of those shelters is the Upper Room on Peach Street.

The Upper Room has joined with other agencies in opening their doors in the evening when temperatures get under 25 degrees.

Having a warm safe place for the homeless to stay is proving to be popular during the recent cold snap.

“We’ve been busy cause it is cold. People don’t like being out in the snow so we’ve been averaging 80-100 people. It’s a little busier. We usually have 50-60,” said Kennith Fuller, Employee of Upper Room.

The Upper Room’s ongoing mission is to provide warm safe haven for Erie’s homeless. This is a mission that becomes even more critical in times of frigid temperatures.