As the summer season begins, more and more individuals look to enjoy the warm weather.

However, for the Red Cross, warm weather is bringing about a sense of urgency as the demand for blood donors is at an all time high.

The Erie Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. as they hoped to resupply their stock of donations.

Summer is known within the organization as a perilous time where blood donations are most needed in emergency situations.

The account manager of Erie’s Red Cross chapter said that they’re coming up on some difficult times.

“It’s so important for people to come out and donate at least a couple of times a year. Only three of one hundred people donate so that’s why we’re always asking people and begging for people to come out and donate,” said Kim Michael, Account Manager for Red Cross.

Donating blood costs nothing and helps save lives.

Click here to find a blood drive near you.