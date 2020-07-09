As Temperatures Soar Outside Some Work in the Cold Indoors

From roofers to street pavers, many workers have to find ways to beat the heat when temperatures soar into the 90’s.

Some local workers finds it’s really cool where they work all year long.

Working in a cold environment might sound refreshing especially since the weather is so hot, but those workers have to be safe too.

“It’s a really different experience, to be in a cooler that can be between zero degrees or negative 20 degrees depending on where it is at that day,” said Julia Thompson who works in produce section at Whole Foods Co-Op.

Thompson spends time every day working in a freezer at the Whole Foods Co-Op, but can spend hours a day in the refrigerator working in 30 degree temperatures.

When she goes into the freezer, even for only a couple minutes, she wears a heavy coat, as well as heavy gloves.

“It’s great to wear winter gloves when you are in the freezer, if you are in the freezer for an extended amount of time your hands will definitely hurt if you are not wearing winter gloves,” said Thompson.

At Discount Beer on Buffalo Road they have coolers to keep the beer cold, an employee benefit on hot days.

“It’s much nicer being indoors than outdoors, I feel for those roofers and those who work on the streets, because you are in the sun baking,” said Erie Discount Beer owner Bill Verno.

Verno adds that sometimes when he is inside his business during a hot day, he doesn’t want to leave.

“We have people joking all the time, that they want to rent a chair and rent some time in there or take a nap.”

Both the Beer Store and Whole Foods Co-Op stressed maintained and enforced social distancing guidelines with everyone required to wear a mask inside.