Asbury Elementary School celebrates students with drive-through parade

Asbury Elementary School held a drive-through parade for students Friday afternoon.

Students and parents drove through the parking lot of the school, where teachers and staff were standing, holding signs and waving.

Donald Stark, the principal of Asbury Elementary School, says after six weeks of no school. Some students are missing their teachers and looking forward to the parade.

“Talking to some parents, the kids were like beaming with excitement to see their teachers tonight and they can’t even stop. They can’t do anything, they’re just going to get to see their teachers.” Stark said.

Stark adding that teachers at Asbury have transitioned from classroom teachers to online teachers very quickly. He says that students have also adapted to this new way of schooling and completing their assignments in a timely fashion.