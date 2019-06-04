Asbury Elementary students have live chat with an astronaut in space

Throughout the school year, students at Asbury Elementary studied what life would be like while in space and today, those students had a chance to talk to an astronaut.

Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade lined up today to ask their questions to Astronaut Christina Koch, who has been living in a space station since March.

Members of NASA and the PTA chose the questions from over 300 submissions by students. They say this is all about the school’s ‘STEAM’ initiative.

Kelly McVeagh, STEAM Program Chair for Asbury Elementary PTA, says, “We have really tried to make STEAM, which is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, the focus as part of our PTA goal for the year. And they have done a lot of space themed activites; they’ve done robotics, they’ve done 3-D printing, and they’ve learned about space.”

Students had about 20 minutes today to interact with the astronaut.