Asbury Springhill Senior Living Center celebrates 30 years of serving seniors with new aquatic pool

Asbury Springhill Senior Living Center celebrated 30 years of serving seniors.

The senior living center celebrated the opening of it’s new Dr. Robert and Marilyn Bernhard Aquatic Center. Residents can now enjoy the new therapy pool.

There will be aerobic classes and aquatic therapy.

The center has maintained a legacy of aging services innovation since it’s founding that includes household style personal care and memory care.

Springhill is also enforcing infection-prevention and safety guidelines. There will be additional hygiene and pool sanitation measures.

“This is something many have been asking for again one of the things that we’re really seeing in life style is that we know that they need to stay active,” said Jane Gibson, Executive Director of Springhill Senior Living.

The pool will officially open on Thursday August 27th with screening processes in place along with physical distancing.