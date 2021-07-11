Asbury United Methodist Church in Millcreek Township celebrates 200 years in the community

One local church reached a major milestone.

Asbury United Methodist Church in Millcreek Township celebrated 200 years in the community.

It actually has been here for 201 years, but they couldn’t have a celebration last year because of the pandemic.

Early founders named the church after Francis Asbury who traveled across the country by horse and preached at thousands of sermons.

“So many folks were able to travel back. We have a lot of families that grew up in this church that are now in neighboring states that have come back for this event and for to be able to celebrate as a church family together again has been a true joy,” said William Hastings, Senior Pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The festivities included a special worship service with Bishop Cynthia Moore Koikol.

