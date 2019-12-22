Asbury United Methodist Church in Waterford hosts live nativity scene

One local church held a live nativity portraying the birth of Jesus Christ.

This was at Waterford Asbury United Methodist Church. For over 40 years, they have set up the manger scene up along High Street. Members of the community volunteer in there, sometime even whole families take part in the nativity.

“We want everyone to remember the true meaning of Christmas is not about Santa Claus and all the gifts, it’s about the birth of Jesus Christ. ” said Betty Wist, member of the church.

If you missed tonight’s live nativity, the church is holding it tomorrow at 6:30-8:30