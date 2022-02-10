Asbury Woods 4 Mile Winter Fun Run set for February 20th

The Asbury Woods Into the Woods Trail Run series kicks off this season with the 4 Mile Winter Fun Run. It is set to take place on February 20th at Brown’s Farm Barn.

The Into the Woods Trail Run series is now in its second year. Folks can run their heart out at Asbury Woods all year long with the 4, 5, and 6 Into the Woods Trail Run series. The series is presented by UPMC Health Plan.

New this year, when participants join all three runs, they will receive an extra special premium during the month of October. Runners will earn a host of Asbury Woods swag.

Here are the details for the 4 Mile Winter Fun Run

February 20, 2022

Browns Farm Barn

5774 Sterrettania Road, Fairview, PA 16415

Check-in starts at 12:15 p.m.

The race will kick off at 1:00 p.m.

“Hosting the Into the Woods trail series is the perfect way to showcase the outdoor recreation available at Asbury Woods year-round and offer a way for families to engage in a healthy activity together. Proceeds from these races help support maintenance of over 5 miles of trails that remain free and open to the public year round.” Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director

Registration and more information is available by clicking here.