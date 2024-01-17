(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Asbury Woods announced the start of their Into the Woods Trail Run Series, kicking off with four miles of frigid fun at Brown’s Farm.

Asbury Woods announced Wednesday they’re starting they’re hosting a four-mile winter fun run on Feb. 18 as part of their Into the Woods Trail Run Series of four, five and six-mile races and gives them a run for each season.

Participants can run, walk or snowshoe the four-mile, untimed event all about enjoying the year-round opportunities and fitness the trails offer and starts at Brown’s Farm– located at 5774 Sterrettania Rd. After all is said and done, participants can warm up with chili from Cali’s West Catering and beer from Erie Beer Company.

Asbury Woods said participants will receive a neoprene running belt for the event and will receive $5 off each race if they also sign up for their five and six-mile races for later in the year. Participants also earn Asbury Woods gear for each race they participate in and an extra gift at the end of the year for completing each event.

Asbury Woods’ executive director said the races are a great way to enjoy healthy, family-friendly activity and support trail maintenance efforts.

“Hosting the Into the Woods trail series is the perfect way to showcase the outdoor recreation available at Asbury Woods year-round and offer a way for families to engage in a healthy activity together. Proceeds from these races help support maintenance of over 5 miles of trails that remain free and open to the public year-round,” says Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director.

More information on the races and sign-ups are available on the Asbury Woods website here.