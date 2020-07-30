Asbury Woods announces launch of low ropes course thanks to donations and Erie Community Foundation grant

Asbury Woods announces the launch of six low ropes course elements that are ready for groups to schedule programs at Asbury Woods.

In a news release, Asbury Woods says the low ropes course was thanks to donations as well as a grant from the Erie Community Foundation.

The course is deisnged to challenge those wishing to participate through “cooperation, communication and team-driven problem solving.”

Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods, says the Low Ropes Course is just another way that Asbury Woods can highlight the educational as well as outdoor recreation portions of their mission.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for tween birthday parties, youth groups, scouting activities, corporate team-building activities or simply a group of friends who want a fun, new activity together. We are thrilled for the support from our donors to offer this program for the Erie Community.” Farrar said.

The participants in the Low Ropes Course will be required to adhere to local and state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with regards to safe social distancing and mask wearing. Some elements of the course do require guests to be in close proximity to one another. Asbury Woods recommends that only groups who have already had close contact with each other schedule a time to check out the low ropes course.

