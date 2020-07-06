Asbury Woods announces Monday Music in the Woods schedule

Asbury Woods here in Erie PA has announced the schedule for Monday Music in the Woods.

This series is presented by Bock Insurance Agency with additional support from Horstman and Sons Country Store.

The series features local acts performing in various musical genres including folk, country, blue grass, Americana and more.

The shows will be held on Mondays starting at 6 p.m. and ending around 8 p.m. The first show begins on July 6th, and the series runs through August 10th.

These shows will be held in the Celebration Garden near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating in order to enjoy the show.

Music fans can also enjoy a delicious treat from the on-site food truck. Visitors are also able to pack their own snacks or meals for the evening as well.

Lavery Brewing Company beer garden will be on-site as well. visitors can enjoy a locally brewed craft beer and $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Asbury Woods.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions guests will be limited to 75 people. Guests must pre-register in advance for this event.

All guests are encouraged to follow local and state guidelines on safe social distancing and mask wearing.

In addition, Asbury Woods staff will be wearing masks and registering guests upon entering Monday Music in the Woods.

Limited bathroom facilities are available. The Nature Center exhibition hall will remain closed.

To pre-register for this event click here.

For a schedule of the artists who will be performing each week, click here.