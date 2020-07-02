Asbury Woods announces schedule for Monday Music in the Woods

Asbury Woods announcing the schedule for the Monday Music in the Woods. The music series features local acts performing from various musical genres.

These include: folk, country, bluegrass, Americana and so much more.

The series will be held on Mondays from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. beginning on July 6th through August 10th. It will take place in the Celebration Garden near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.

Per COVID-19 safety precautions, the attendance for the series will be limited to 75 pre-registered guests and all guests must register in advance. Asbury Woods staff will be wearing masks, and all in attendance are encouraged to follow guidelines on mask wearing and social distancing.

You can pre-register for Monday Music in the Woods by clicking here.

Here is the schedule of events for the series: