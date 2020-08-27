Asbury Woods announces School Day Drop-in program to support students during virtual learning days

Asbury Woods has announced a new program designed to support students on days when they are not attending in-person classes at school.

“The intention is to provide a fun, engaging, nature-based experience for students to do on days they are not attending in-person classes while still supporting their remote learning,” said Kelley Lang, Director of Education and Community Programs.

The School Day Drop-in program offers students in grades 1 through 4 the option of attending a morning and/or an afternoon session on Mondays and/or Thursdays.

“Elementary students benefit from adult support to help them to get their schoolwork complete on days when they are not in the classroom. At this age, students may not be able to work independently for long periods of time, while parents are also working remotely. It’s a challenging situation all-around and Asbury Woods is ready to be a resource to families,” added Jennifer, Executive Director.

Children may attend the morning session and/or the afternoon session one or both days per week. Both sessions will provide time for completing assigned schoolwork as well as STEM enrichment activities and outdoor exploration.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays, September 14 – November 20

Ages: Students in grades 1 – 4, limited to 14 students per session

Time: Morning Session 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Afternoon session: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Morning care: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Location: Andrew J. Conner Nature Center

Cost: $25/ daily session (morning or afternoon) OR $90 full-day/both days (Monday and Thursday)

Morning extended care add-on fee: $15

Included with both sessions is the option for students to bring a sack lunch from home and have lunch at Asbury Woods. Morning extended care is available as an add-on for morning session participants.

Asbury Woods says all COVID-19 safety precautions such as social distancing, mask wearing and cleaning/sanitizing routines will be observed.