Asbury Woods annual Maple Festival taking place this weekend

Craving something sweet…

Asbury Woods held their annual Maple Festival today.

Due to COVID-19, this year the Maple Festival did not pass out pancakes, but folks could still get maple syrup and maple candy.

Tours are limited to 15 people every 15 minutes.

Sugar maple trees are a natural recourse found only in our region in the world. Asbury Woods taps the trees, then collects the boiling sap into pure maple syrup.

“We show people how you actually tap the tree without harming it and then we talk a little bit about the historical evolution of how people used to make syrup up to modern day production which we do here in our Sugar Shack at Asbury Woods,” Jennifer Farrar, executive director, Asbury Woods.

The festival runs Sat. & Sun. this weekend from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.