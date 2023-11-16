It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the boardwalk of Asbury Woods.

Preparations are underway for the nature center’s annual Winter Wonderland. It’s a free month-long event where the community can come and enjoy a holiday light display and a festive model train.

The nature center encourages families to get outside and appreciate nature all year long.

“Winter Wonderland isn’t the only thing you can do at Asbury Woods once the weather turns cold. We also still do our ski and snowshoe rentals and clinics, so once it starts snowing, people are encouraged to come out. It’s a great place and way to learn or try for the first time to cross-country ski or snowshoe, and of course we have great night hikes coming up too,” Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

For more information about these events you can visit their website here.