Asbury Woods bringing back Winter Wonderland Wednesday

If you’re ready for the holidays, Asbury Woods will offer their light display to bring in the season, starting on Wednesday.

“Winter Wonderland” will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Viewings will be available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center every night except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The boardwalk adjacent to the Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night, where people can stroll along the boardwalk to enjoy an immersive holiday light display through the woods.

“We are happy to provide a way for people to connect to nature through a walk through the Woods,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director. “We are incredibly thankful for the community’s support and participation, and to show our gratitude, we’re offering the event for free.”

The holiday light walk will cover one-third of a mile and is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted on-site but are not required.

