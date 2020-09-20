Asbury Woods celebrates annual Hive to Honey Festival

On Saturday September 19th, Asbury Woods kicked off their annual Hive to Honey Festival.

This is a celebration of honey bees and pollinators and the important role that they play in our food source as well as the world.

Over the two day event, people go through several stations to learn about bees.

This event also includes bee keepers being present to show people how to get the honey out of the hives and how they can use it for cooking.

“This is not as many people as we normally have. Most years we would be doing things inside and some outside, but we are so lucky to have a beautiful weekend. We are doing everything outside,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

The Hive to Honey Festival will run through Sunday September 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.