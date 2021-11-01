Asbury Woods closes section of trail to remove diseased trees

This week at Asbury Woods, a section of the Greenway Trail will be closed as staff members remove diseased trees.

Asbury Woods is preparing to cut down 82 dead and dying ash trees along the boardwalk on the west side of Asbury Road.

There are hundreds of trees across Asbury Woods that have been infected to preserve the 200 acres of woods.

“This is land that we’re conserving for public use. So we want people to come and enjoy and have a wonderful place to be out in nature, watch the seasons change, but we also have to make sure we’re doing what’s right for the land and for the ecosystems,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

The executive director of Asbury Woods added that the process of removing trees will only take a couple of days so people can expect the entire Greenway Trail to be open sometime next week.

