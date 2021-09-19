Asbury Woods continues annual honey bee event From Hive to Honey

Asbury Woods was buzzing with activity on September 18th.

It was the annual honey bee event, From Hive to Honey.

The festival celebrates the honey bee and the vital role it plays in the food chain.

Kids and adults took part in several lectures about bees and demonstrations as well.

The idea is to educate and inspire people to do more in order to protect the bee population.

“It’s critical I think for the public to come and physically meet bee keepers and get a detailed explanation about bees themselves, the people who manage them, but also how they’re managed and the products also with the honey bees specifically,” said Frederick Dunn, Master Bee Keeper.

The event continues on Sunday September 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.