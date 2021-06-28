Asbury Woods continues Music in the Woods concert series with Rankin and Schell

Asbury Woods was filled with the sounds of music.

Rankin and Schell took the stage for the Monday Music in the Woods concert.

The weekly series returned last Monday and featured local artists and vendors.

Capacity limits have been lifted, but the event will still have limited seating so guests must pre-register for a spot.

“We’re just so happy to bring friends and family together again in nature and the woods with live music. We’re able to do it safely and everyone’s having a wonderful time. We’re just happy to have everyone back into the woods this year,” said Carissa Snarski, Director of Development and Marketing for Asbury Woods.

Monday Music in the Woods continues every Monday through July 26th.

