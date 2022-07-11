The woods are alive with the sound of music at Asbury Woods.

Mike and Marie Miller took the stage for Monday’s Music in the Woods at Asbury Woods.

The duo covered songs from all genres of music spanning the last decade.

This is the fifth year for this concert series which draws in nearly 250 people each Monday night.

“The first year we were just looking at ways to bring new people to Asbury Woods and do new things. It’s been really great for us to help grow our audience and awareness of what Asbury Woods has to offer,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

Music in the Woods will continue on Mondays through August 1.