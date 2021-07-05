Asbury Woods continues Music in the Woods Series with local songwriter Matt Boland

Local songwriter Matt Boland performed at Asbury Woods as part of the Music in the Woods Series.

Every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. a local performer will give a live performance at the Celebration Garden.

This series includes various local music groups covering different genres.

You can bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show and pick up a cold beer from Lavery Brewing. One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to Asbury Woods.

“It’s always a nice night to come out every Monday night you know when they have music here. We live in the neighborhood just around the corner, so we try to make it all the time,” said Chuck Schlaufman, Erie Resident.

The next Music in the Woods event will be on July 12th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list