A weekly concert series continues at Asbury Woods tonight.

Monday Music in the Woods featured a bass-drum-bass trio.

This is the fifth concert in the series which runs through July 26th.

Anyone interested in attending this event must pre-register as limited seating is available.

Riffriders Lite will take the stage in the Celebration Garden next Monday.

