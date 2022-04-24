Sunday was Nature Day at Asbury Woods. On this day Asbury Woods also continued the Earth Day celebrations.

Participants of this event were able to have fun with some arts and crafts while they enjoyed the beautiful weather.

A station was set up for people to decorate their own flowerpot and handmade binoculars.

This event also included a nature trail walk so participants could use their new binoculars to look for fun nature items during a scavenger hunt.

“We are thrilled to have community events back again and to get people to participate and explore our parks again. I feel a part of Millcreek and our community,” said Ashley Marsteller, Director of Parks and Recreation at Asbury Woods Nature Center.

