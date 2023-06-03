Asbury Woods Nature Center is kicking off their 6th annual Music Monday in the Woods this week.

Every Monday in June and July from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., different musicians come to the nature center to play in their celebration garden.

Each week there will be a different food truck along with Lavery Brewing and Pisano Family Winery.

The executive director said this is one of the most popular events for the nature center.

“So, we get some people who come because they really want to listen to the music, and they sit right out front. We have a lot of these people that will come that will sit back a little further away and visit their friends or their kids and the music is sort of just in the background. So, all those things are fun and fine for you to do and it’s free so come on out and enjoy Asbury woods,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of the Asbury Woods Nature Center.

Ang and Shaney Acoustics will be this Monday’s headliner.