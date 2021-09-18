Asbury Woods holds annual Hive to Honey event celebrating the honey bee

Asbury Woods was buzzing with activity on Saturday.

This is the annual honey bee event known as From Hive to Honey.

The festival celebrates the honey bee and the vital role it plays in the food chain.

Kids and adults took part in this event while attending several lectures about bees and demonstrations.

The idea is to educate and inspire people to do more to protect the bee population.

“Its critical I think for the public to come and physically meet bee keepers and get a detailed explanation about bees themselves, the people who manage them, but also how they’re managed and the products also with the honey bees specifically,” said Frederick Dunn, Master Bee Keeper.

The event continues on September 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission for this event is five dollars and kids under the age of three are free.

