Asbury Woods holds Annual Volunteer Brunch to recognize their volunteers

Asbury Woods brought their volunteers together for their Annual Volunteer Brunch.

The event recognizes the volunteers hard work and dedication to Asbury Woods throughout the year.

Three volunteers were recognized for their commitment to making Asbury Woods successful. Two individuals and one group were acknowledged with a speech and plaque.

“It’s just incredible that they take that time away from other commitments in their life and share their time and talents with Asbury Woods so we can provide rich community programming so we can maintain our trails,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director, Asbury Woods.

According the their website, Asbury Woods awarded Ludlow (Bud) Brown the volunteer of the year award, Katerina Farrell was awarded with the youth volunteer of the year award, and the Barber National Institute – Club Erie was awarded the group volunteer of the year award.

Asbury Woods say they forward to continuing to educate the community on the importance of nature.