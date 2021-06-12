Asbury Woods holds Fourth Annual Woods Five Miler Trail Run

This morning, almost 100 runners went the distance through the trails of Asbury Woods for the Fourth Annual Woods Five Miler Trail Run.

As each runner crossed that finish line, they had a smile on their face as they were greeted by people waiting for them while cheering them on.

Many of the runners completed this 5K as the second of three runs this year.

“It was a great way for people to come out and have a little bit of a competitive spirit and run the trails,” said Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director of Asbury Woods.

All of the proceeds from this 5K benefited the programs and trails at Asbury Woods.

“Obviously keeping the trails free and open to the public to come to our Nature Center building is also free and open to the public. And of course we provide just a ton of educational programming to the life of toddlers and through adults around so it helps with all that kind of stuff,” said Farrar.

“It’s so fun doing it with your family and we know a lot of people here so it’s just great to get out with your family and friends. Yeah I think the racing community is just incredibly happy to be out and racing and everyone’s just excited to be together,” said Lauren Eckendorf and Emily Roberts, Runners.

For one runner, her experience running this 5K in the past has helped her cross the finish line first.

“There’s just a couple of little tricky spots. I’ve done it before, so maybe I’m a little more aware of the trails, but yeah it was fun though still everybody has a smile on their face and enjoyed it,” said Pamala Wassell, Runner.

Today’s race was actually the second of the three race series. The first one was back in February where it was much cooler, and the third will be held in October.