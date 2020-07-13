Asbury Woods holds “Music in the Woods” concert series

Bring out your lawn chair or blanket and sit back and relax while listening to some live music.

This sounds like a plan for Asbury Woods “Music in the Woods” series.

The music will play on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August 10th in the Celebration Garden near the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center.

While you are there you can enjoy a delicious treat from the on-site food truck or even pack a meal for the evening.

Lavery Brewing Company Beer Garden will be onsite at this event as well.

Enjoy a locally crafted beer while supporting a good cause. One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to Asbury Woods.