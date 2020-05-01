Asbury Woods Homeowner’s Association to allow sign supporting McDowell graduating senior

It’s a happy ending for a story that JET 24 Action News brought you last night.

McDowell High School senior Connor Williams placed a sign in his yard that read “Celebrating Our McDowell Senior 2020.”

However, the Asbury Woods Homeowner’s Association told the Williams family that they must take the sign out of their front yard, or pay a fine.

Today, the Homeowner’s Association seems to have changed their mind. Connor’s mother Wendy sent the following statement to JET 24 Action News.

“We heard from our HOA president this morning and they will allow us to keep thesign up with no fines! We are thrilled with the news!”