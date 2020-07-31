Asbury Woods hosts “Business and Brewskis” speed networking event for business professionals

The conversation is picking up where it left off for Erie business professionals.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership holding “Business and Brewskis” at Asbury Woods Thursday night.

The event, similar to speed dating, allows business professionals and small business owners to speed network with one another.

Organizers say the main goal of these sessions is making connections.

“We are all about access, education, advocacy, and making connections within our business community. And, being as supportive as we can with the businesses around.” said Colleen Gross.

Business and Brewskis happens quarterly. The next session is scheduled for sometime this fall.