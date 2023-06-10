This morning was the 2nd installment of Asbury Woods’ three-part race series.

About 150 people participated in the nature center’s “Into the Woods” five-mile race.

This event started 6 years ago with one race. Over the years, the preserve has turned it into a three-part series.

The executive director of Asbury Woods told us that this event promotes outdoor recreation.

“Outdoor recreation really represents things like the use of our trails and getting people outside and moving and active out in nature. So, the trail run is a perfect way to represent that,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director of Asbury Woods.

The third installment will take place in October to close the running season.